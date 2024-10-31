OppFi (OPFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect OppFi to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. OppFi has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. OppFi had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OppFi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi Price Performance

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. OppFi has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $452.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Insider Activity at OppFi

OppFi Company Profile

In related news, Director David Vennettilli sold 38,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $168,765.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,497 shares in the company, valued at $410,116.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 84.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.