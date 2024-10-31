Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 242 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2,574.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

HON opened at $204.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.71 and its 200 day moving average is $205.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.18 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

