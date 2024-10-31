AxoGen (AXGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. AxoGen has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. On average, analysts expect AxoGen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $631.54 million, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

