Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $457.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $41,088.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,042.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $118,230.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,716.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $41,088.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 344,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,042.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,994 shares of company stock worth $173,384 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNMD shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Capital raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

