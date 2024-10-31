SpartanNash (SPTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. SpartanNash has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.850-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.85-2.10 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $713.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $24.51.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

