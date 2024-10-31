Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.20 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 17.85 ($0.23). Henderson Diversified Income shares last traded at GBX 17.94 ($0.23), with a volume of 194,056 shares trading hands.

Henderson Diversified Income Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £121.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Henderson Diversified Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.