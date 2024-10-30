Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HAYW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

NYSE HAYW traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $16.71. 3,308,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,807. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hayward has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.88 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $612,426.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,797.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 2,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

