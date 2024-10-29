Investors Buy Large Volume of C3.ai Call Options (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 64,300 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average volume of 46,386 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 311.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. 1,152,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461,404. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.81. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

