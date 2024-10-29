Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 2.3% Higher – What’s Next?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $154.27 and last traded at $154.19. 29,284,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 8,291,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

Boeing Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.10 and a 200-day moving average of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 73.3% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Boeing by 39.4% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Boeing by 40.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

