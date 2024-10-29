Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 156,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,018,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 4.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.23.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 43.79% and a negative return on equity of 796.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
