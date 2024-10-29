Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 156,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,018,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.23.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 43.79% and a negative return on equity of 796.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wheels Up Experience

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 1,399.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 246,742 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 15,329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 86,766 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 44.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 21.1% during the first quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 189,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 32,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

