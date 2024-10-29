Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 1626879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,467,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,125,000 after buying an additional 13,657,121 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 60.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,065 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $19,008,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $9,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

