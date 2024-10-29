QUINT (QUINT) Price Reaches $0.0045

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. QUINT has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $54,308.48 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUINT has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One QUINT token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QUINT

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

