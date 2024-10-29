Gentherm (THRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Gentherm has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. Gentherm has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $220,980.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,313.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gentherm

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.