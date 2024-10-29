Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $234.71, but opened at $222.82. Installed Building Products shares last traded at $218.99, with a volume of 19,396 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 10.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.48 and a 200-day moving average of $225.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 32.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $564,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 11.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,357,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 456.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile



Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.