iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.44. Approximately 1,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20.

About iShares MSCI Finland ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.