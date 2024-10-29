ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,070,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 52,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,074,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

SQQQ stock remained flat at $7.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. 135,923,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,277,625. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

