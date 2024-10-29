LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Head-To-Head Review

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) and Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Relo Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $677.51 million 1.97 $13.95 million $0.11 64.64 Relo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Relo Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

82.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Relo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com 3.10% 22.36% 7.19% Relo Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LegalZoom.com and Relo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 2 6 1 0 1.89 Relo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus target price of $9.79, indicating a potential upside of 37.63%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Relo Group.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Relo Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations. It also provides consumer, estate planning, and other services comprising last will and testament, living will, living trust, power of attorney, and name change. In addition, the company offers subscriptions services, including registered agent, compliance, attorney advice, tax advice and preparation, eSignature, virtual mail and check deposit services, trademark monitoring, and estate planning bundle. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Relo Group

Relo Group, Inc. engages in the provision of property management services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services, as well as leisure and accommodation services. In addition, the company offers global relocation support services, including services related to working visa applications, medical examinations, vaccinations, and moving house overseas; and other related services, such as data related to overseas assignments, creation of overseas transfer regulations, arranging tickets for business trips, and house management during a transfer. Further, it engages in the operation of resorts. The company was formerly known as Relo Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Relo Group, Inc. in July 2016. Relo Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

