TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Short Interest Down 16.6% in October

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TH International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TH International stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.67. 25,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,727. The stock has a market cap of $111.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. TH International has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter.

TH International Company Profile

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

