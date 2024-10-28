Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 108,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.22. 750,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.83 and its 200-day moving average is $268.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.76 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70. The company has a market cap of $430.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.