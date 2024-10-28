SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $249,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,139.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $567.67 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $585.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $563.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

