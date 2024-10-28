ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Announces $1.41 Quarterly Dividend

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.407 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th.
ASML has raised its dividend by an average of 31.3% per year over the last three years. ASML has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ASML to earn $33.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
ASML Stock Up 0.1 %
ASML opened at $711.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $816.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $906.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML has a one year low of $582.48 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASML
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Amazon: Why Analysts Think It’s A Solid Buy Ahead Of Earnings
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- NextEra’s Diverse Business Is Set to Win As Energy Demand Rises
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.