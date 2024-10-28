ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Announces $1.41 Quarterly Dividend

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.407 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th.

ASML has raised its dividend by an average of 31.3% per year over the last three years. ASML has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ASML to earn $33.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

ASML opened at $711.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $816.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $906.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML has a one year low of $582.48 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

