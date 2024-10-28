VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Up 8% – Here’s Why

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) shares were up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 222,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,507,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on VNET shares. StockNews.com raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on VNET Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.97.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VNET

VNET Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $926.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.56 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. Research analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 785.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About VNET Group

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.