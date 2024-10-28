Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50.35 ($0.65), with a volume of 211387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.69).
Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Down 5.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 69.26 and a quick ratio of 18.80. The company has a market capitalization of £16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.59.
Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile
Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jersey Oil and Gas
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.