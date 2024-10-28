Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the September 30th total of 795,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,775,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,579,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,828. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

