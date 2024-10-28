Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.79 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $38.09 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00037062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,679,928,374 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,679,928,373.45194 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04783951 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $26,576,340.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

