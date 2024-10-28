TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $423,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSE. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSE traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,332. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $269.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

