Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $116.77 and last traded at $118.24. 3,410,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 16,380,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.49.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

