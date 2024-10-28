Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 23.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.13.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $444.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $461.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.95 and a 200 day moving average of $394.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

