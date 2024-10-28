SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $253.32 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $179.11 and a 1 year high of $253.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.43.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

