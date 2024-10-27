Stratis Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $9,716.14 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.64 or 0.03679607 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00038003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

