Richardson Financial Services Inc. Purchases 789 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 399,376 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

