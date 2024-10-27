Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires 198 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $581.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $570.04 and its 200 day moving average is $547.45.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
