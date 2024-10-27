Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,463 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Visa by 5.3% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.