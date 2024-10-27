Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.76.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

