Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Up 583.3% in October

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 583.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Leonardo Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS FINMY traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.69. 8,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,431. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Get Leonardo alerts:

About Leonardo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.