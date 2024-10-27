Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Up 583.3% in October

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 583.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Leonardo Stock Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS FINMY traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.69. 8,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,431. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.
