Short Interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Declines By 23.3%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 307,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRSN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 331,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,269. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of NeuroSense Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.