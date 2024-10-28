Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Decreases By 30.2%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ BPYPP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,221. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

