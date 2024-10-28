dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.52 million and $7,953.21 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99608452 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,715.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

