Short Interest in Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Grows By 500.0%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dino Polska Stock Performance

DNOPY remained flat at $41.50 during trading on Friday. 168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311. Dino Polska has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

Dino Polska Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino brand name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children’s food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, seasonal products, and small household appliance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.