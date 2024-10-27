Short Interest in Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Grows By 500.0%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Dino Polska Stock Performance
DNOPY remained flat at $41.50 during trading on Friday. 168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311. Dino Polska has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33.
Dino Polska Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dino Polska
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.