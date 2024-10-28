Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.35), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Primis Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Primis Financial stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,600. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $280.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

