Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the September 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:BLDEW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 73,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,615. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

