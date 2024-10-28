Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Hits $4.31 on Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $645.79 million and approximately $542,594.25 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $4.31 or 0.00006364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007340 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,641.90 or 0.99982598 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007128 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

