The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Announces Earnings Results

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.460-5.520 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.82. The stock had a trading volume of 500,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,589. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.71. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,820. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,118 shares of company stock worth $2,053,620. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

