Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 87,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Lanvin Group Stock Performance

Shares of LANV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Lanvin Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

