Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Short Interest Update

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,181.0 days.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PYOIF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.40. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

