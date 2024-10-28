Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.20 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Rogers updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.600 EPS.

Rogers Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ROG traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.32. 244,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,811. Rogers has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $138.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Rogers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,568.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.