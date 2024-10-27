Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,037 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 2.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Oracle by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,242,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $532,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 16,023.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,065,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 5,853.1% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,552,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $219,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $173.52 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $178.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average is $140.31. The company has a market cap of $478.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.