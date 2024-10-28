Cronos (CRO) Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $4.31 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0738 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00037871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.