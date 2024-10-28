Reef (REEF) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.95 Million

Reef (REEF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $38.72 million and approximately $15.95 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,857.59 or 1.00277967 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,822.56 or 1.00226199 BTC.
REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,821,409,581 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io.
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
