Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the September 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMP remained flat at $24.51 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $24.67.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
