Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the September 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP remained flat at $24.51 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

